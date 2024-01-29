Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Three minors were killed, and several others were injured after falling off a tractor-trolley they were travelling in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Monday evening, police said.

According to officials, the incident took place on Bajna Road under the jurisdiction of Bijawar police station limits.

Those who died were identified as Namrata Lodhi (15), Ravi Lodhi (8), and Divyanshi Lodhi (5).

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot, called the ambulance, and sent the injured to the district hospital.

As per police, around 40 people from Jujharpur village were going to Jatashankar Dham in a tractor-trolley when the accident took place.

"Prima facie it appears that a two-wheeler came in front of the tractor-trolley, and its driver, in order to save the motorcyclist, lost control over the wheels and ended up crashing the trolley on the roadside, causing people travelling on it to fall," Bijawar Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Shashank Jain told ANI.

"Three minors were killed, and several others injured in the accident," he said.

The injured people have been shifted to the district hospital and are undergoing treatment, he added.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed grief over the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"The news of untimely death and serious injuries of many people in a road accident in Chhatarpur is extremely heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. My prayer to Baba Mahakal is to give peace to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured," CM Yadav said in a post on 'X.' (ANI)

