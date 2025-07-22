Noida, Jul 22 (PTI) Sharda University suspended three more faculty members, including the dean of the School of Dental Sciences, on Tuesday, three days after a Bachelor of Dental Studies student allegedly died by suicide.

Dean Dr M Siddharth, Professor Dr Anurag Awasthi, and Associate Professor Dr Surabhi are the members suspended, according to the varsity's public relations office director Dr Ajit Kumar.

The varsity had on July 19 suspended Dr Shairy Vashishth and Mahinder, who were accused by the alleged victim, Jyoti Sharma, of "mentally harassing" her in a suicide note.

"If I died, the teachers of PCP and Dental material are to blame. Mahinder Sir and Shairy Maam is responsible for my death. I want them to go behind the bars. They mentally harassed me. They humiliated me. I have been in stress because of them for a long time. I want them to face the same thing. I am sorry. I can't live like this anymore. I can't," the note read.

Shairy Vashishth and Mahinder have been arrested by the police based on the allegation.

Kumar said an internal investigation by the university is on and will be completed within two days.

An FIR was lodged in the Knowledge Park Police Station on July 19 against the five suspended, Dr Ashish Chaudhary, a head of department in the university, and several others under charges of abetment to suicide, destroying evidence, outraging modesty of women, and criminal intimidation.

"My daughter was instigated to commit suicide by university faculty, and was personally tortured by them," Jyoti's father said, according to the police complaint.

He also accused the faculty members of destroying evidence of their alleged bullying.

On July 18, Jyoti hanged herself in her hostel room at the private university.

