Ranchi, Aug 30 (PTI) Three Naxals belonging to the proscribed outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) have been arrested in Ranchi and arms and ammunition seized from their possession, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police teams arrested the Naxals in Namkum and Pandra police station areas on Saturday night, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police, Surendra Kumar Jha, told reporters.

Also Read | NEET And JEE 2020 Update: 17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Submits Letter to CJI SA Bobde, Seeks Directions to Postpone Entrance Exams in View of COVID-19.

"They were staying in rented houses and making extortion calls to prominent businessmen in the city," he said.

Two pistols, 29 cartridges and three mobile phones were seized from their possession, the SSP added.

Also Read | Justice Arun Mishra Declines Farewell Invitations by Supreme Court Bar Association And Confederation of Indian Bar Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)