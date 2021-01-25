Kohima, Jan 25 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,079 on Monday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

Ten more people have been cured of the disease during the day, said Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Denis Hangsing.

The state now has 96 active coronavirus cases, while 11,753 people have been cured of the disease, 88 patients have succumbed to the infection and 142 have migrated to other states, he said.

Kohima has the highest number of active cases at 47, followed by Dimapur (38) and Mokokchung (8).

Nagaland has tested over 1.24 lakh samples for COVID- 19 so far.

