Itanagar, Jan 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh recorded three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the state to 16,744, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

One case each was detected from East Siang, Pakke Kessang and Lohit district respectively, the official said.

Two patients are symptomatic and shifted to Covid-Care Centres, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

All the cases were detected through rapid antigen tests, the official said.

Eleven more people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,609, the SSO said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 99.19 per cent, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 79 active coronavirus cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far he said, adding that the fatality ratio is 0.33 per cent.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 27, followed by Tawang (19), East Siang and West Kameng at nine each.

The state has so far tested 3,81,014 samples for COVID-19, including 1,080 on Tuesday, while the positivity rate is 0.47 per cent, Dr Jampa added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed pleasure over the decreasing number of COVID-19 patients in the state and congratulated the health workers for their sustained effort to fight the pandemic.

"As the New Year rolls, we have good news. The active #COVID19 cases in #Arunachal continues to decline. It has come down to below 100 with impressive recovery rate of more than 99%. Thanks to continued sustained effort to fight the pandemic by our health workers," Khandu tweeted.

