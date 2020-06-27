Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 27 (ANI): A total of three cases of COVID-19 were reported from Chandigarh as per information provided by the Health Department of Chandigarh.

With three more cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases till date stands at 427. Out of the total positive coronavirus cases, 86 cases are active, and 335 patients have been cured after treatment, said the health department.

India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

The total number of active cases is 1,97,387 while a total of 2,95,880 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The death toll stands at 15,685 with one person migrated outside India, according to the Union health ministry update at 8 a.m. today. (ANI)

