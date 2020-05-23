India News | 3 New COVID-19 Cases Take Jharkhand Tally to 333

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], May 23 (ANI): Jharkhand Health Secretary, Nitin Madan Kulkarni, on Saturday informed that three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jamshedpur.

"3 new COVID-19 cases reported from Jamshedpur. Total positive cases in Jharkhand is 333 now," said Kulkarni.

Also Read | Many Coronavirus Cases in Short Time in Zee Media, Extreme Containment Required: Gautam Buddh Nagar District Surveillance Officer’s Report.

India on Saturday witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,654 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,25,101 in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)