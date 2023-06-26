Kolkata, Jun 26 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a woman, died after the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding bus at Lake Town area in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The driver of the bus, who has been detained, had stolen it, and while escaping via VIP road, collided with the car waiting at a signal, they said.

The deceased were identified as Shibshankar Rathi, Kamala Devi and Shibratan Rathi, a police officer said.

“Even after hitting the vehicle, the driver tried to escape with the bus and later rammed into a stone-laden truck. Our patrolling team intercepted it and detained the driver," he said.

The passengers were rushed to the nearby RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where they were declared brought-dead, the officer said.

The condition of the driver of the private car is critical, he said.

Both the vehicles have been impounded.

"The bus driver has a criminal history and he had tried to steal a bus a couple of years ago, too,” the officer added.

