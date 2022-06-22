Kanpur, Jun 22 (PTI) Three senior officers were suspended and the director of the Kanpur airport transferred on Wednesday due to the delay in completion of work on the new civil terminal building, which has a deadline of August 15 this year, officials said.

The construction work of the new airport terminal building at the civil side of the Air Force-controlled Chakeri Airport here is an important project of the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, Kanpur Divisional Commissioner Raj Shekhar said.

Also Read | Goa: Jail Guard of Colvale Jail Arrested for Smuggling Cocaine to Prisoners.

The senior IAS officer, along with Kanpur Lok Sabha MP Satyadev Pachauri and other officers, has been reviewing the progress of the project and had raised the issue of unnecessary delay with the Centre as well as the UP government.

He said that due to some administrative and technical issues on the part of the UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN), the Air Force and the Airport Authority of India (AAI), the project has got delayed by almost two years.

Also Read | Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Likely to be New Lt Governor of Jammu And Kashmir.

“Looking into the importance and seriousness of the issue and the project, a regular review meeting and site visit is being done by us,” the divisional commissioner said.

“… the UP government has suspended two general managers and one project manager of UPRNN in charge of these projects, while the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, has transferred the director of the Kanpur Airport,” the officer said.

After the site visit and interaction with officers concerned on Wednesday, Raj Shekhar said progress has been noted in the main building of the project, which is around 75 per cent complete as on date.

“It was 65 per cent complete last month and in the last one month the work has been done expeditiously,” he said. The divisional commissioner reiterated the deadline of August 15 this year for the completion of the main building.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)