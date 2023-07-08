Bilaspur (Chattisgarh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A three-storeyed building collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Saturday morning, officials said.

No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident that took place at around 7:00 am near the Mangala Chowk in Bilaspur district, they said.

According to officials, the triple-storeyed commercial building which housed a pharmacy store, and a jewellery shop, collapsed while digging a drain.

The locals alleged that there was digging work going on for the installation of drainage line was being done carelessly which caused the building to collapse.

Locals claimed that the construction was carried out irresponsibly, which in turn weakened the building's foundation, leading to the collapse.

"We had already informed the local civic body officials about the digging work and the risks associated with it, but our complaint was ignored," Vishal Gupta, one of the shop owners, claimed.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

