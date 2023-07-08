In an unfortunate incident that took place in Chhattisgarh, a three-storey building collapsed near Mangla Chowk in Bilaspur. The incident took place earlier in the day. While the cause of the building collapsing is not known, so far, there have been no reports of any casualties. "Drainage construction work was being carried out due to which the building collapsed," said the owner Vishal Gupta. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Husband Murders Wife, Chops Body Into Multiple Pieces and Dumped Into Water Tank in Bilaspur; Arrested.

Building Collapses Near Mangla Chowk in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

VIDEO | A three-storey building collapsed near Mangla Chowk in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur earlier today. No casualties were reported. "Drainage construction work was being carried out due to which the building collapsed," says the owner Vishal Gupta. pic.twitter.com/1iMBFvrqOL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2023

