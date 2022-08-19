Hyderabad, Aug 19 (PTI) Three people suffered minor injuries when a fire broke out in a freak incident at a private college here on Friday, police said.

A student who recently completed Intermediate (Class 12) at the college owed pending fees and he met the principal to ask for his certificates. He was told that the certificates would be given after the dues are cleared, they said.

The student was accompanied by some student activists and they had an argument with the principal over the matter.

One of the student activists, who carried petrol in a bottle, poured the fuel on himself in a bid to threaten the principal.

The petrol got sprinkled and fire broke out as there was a earthen lamp lit in front of the images of gods in the room, police said.

Two student activists and a college employee sustained injuries in the incident. They were admitted to a hospital and their condition was stable, police said.

Meanwhile, state Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy asked officials to probe into the incident and submit a report. Action would be taken as per the report, officials said.

