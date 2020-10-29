Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Three suppliers of illegal arms and bulletproof jackets were arrested in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday.

Three cisterns and cartridges, besides bulletproof jackets, have been recovered from the possession of Sunil Chandra, Mansingh, and Ram Kishan Mehra.

According to the police, they are members of criminal gangs and supply illegal weapons and bulletproof jackets in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

"They confessed to having bulletproof jackets with them. Mehra (one of the accused), who runs VRS Enterprises, used to buy these jackets from a person in Chennai for around Rs 50,000 each and sell them for over Rs 1 lakh each here," said Superintendent of Police Nepal Singh. (ANI)

