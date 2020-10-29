New Delhi, October 29: BJP leader Kapil Mishra alleged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore from Satyendra Jain around three years back. In the latest development, Mishra has tendered his unconditional apology to Kejriwal and Jain for his '2 crore bribe' comments, according to a Times Now report.

Earlier this year, Kapil Mishra, took a communally-charged jibe at CM Arvind Kejriwal in a letter stating that the latter won his term due to 'concentrated Muslim votes' and 'free electricity'. BJP Leader Kapil Mishra, Accused of Instigating Delhi Violence, Not Accorded Y+ Security Cover, Say Delhi Police.

Kapil Mishra apologised to Arvind Kejriwal for his 'Rs 2 crore bribe' comment:

#Breaking | BJP leader @KapilMishra_IND issues unconditional apology to Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal for his ‘Rs 2 crore’ remark. Details by Madhavdas G. pic.twitter.com/NHUlKekPNO — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 29, 2020

Mishra has repeatedly attacked Kejriwal, during an election campaign, he had said that AAP should rename itself as 'Muslim League'. He claimed that AAP is playing divisive, vote-bank politics to seek votes of the Muslim community. Mishra on January 23, posted an extremely controversial tweet, equating the February 8 Delhi Assembly election as a fight between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2020 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).