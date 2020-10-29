New Delhi, October 29: BJP leader Kapil Mishra alleged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore from Satyendra Jain around three years back. In the latest development, Mishra has tendered his unconditional apology to Kejriwal and Jain for his '2 crore bribe' comments, according to a Times Now report.

Earlier this year, Kapil Mishra, took a communally-charged jibe at CM Arvind Kejriwal in a letter stating that the latter won his term due to 'concentrated Muslim votes' and 'free electricity'. BJP Leader Kapil Mishra, Accused of Instigating Delhi Violence, Not Accorded Y+ Security Cover, Say Delhi Police.

Kapil Mishra apologised to Arvind Kejriwal for his 'Rs 2 crore bribe' comment: 

Mishra has repeatedly attacked Kejriwal, during an election campaign, he had said that AAP should rename itself as 'Muslim League'. He claimed that AAP is playing divisive, vote-bank politics to seek votes of the Muslim community. Mishra on January 23, posted an extremely controversial tweet, equating the February 8 Delhi Assembly election as a fight between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi.

