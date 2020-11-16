Bahraich (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Three suspected Nepali smugglers were arrested with 260 gm of smack from different places near Rupaidiha on India-Nepal border, police said on Monday.

The arrests were made on a tip-off on Sunday and the narcotics recovered is worth about Rs 2.60 crore, district police officer Ashok Kumar said.

Also Read | Karti Chidambaram Joins Kapil Sibal in Questioning Congress Over Poor Show in Bihar, Calls for Introspection.

The arrested were identified as Rohit Chandra Thakur, Kallu and Pawan Kumar, he said.

During interrogation, it was found that the accused used to smuggle narcotics substance to Nepal.

Also Read | Redmi Note 9 5G Series Likely to Be Launched on November 24, 2020: Report.

"The accused were taking the narcotics consignment to Nepal from Delhi," he said, adding that all the three were sent to jail.

Police are trying to unearth their network.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)