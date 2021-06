Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] June 30 (ANI): Three unidentified terrorists have been neutralized in an encounter at Chimmer area of Kulgam on Wednesday, Kashmir Zone Police informed.

The encounter began earlier this evening.

Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

Search is still underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

