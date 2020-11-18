Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported 30 more coronavirus deaths, its highest single-day fatality count so far, even as 2,562 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,07,039.

So far, 2,093 people have died from the infection in the state, according to a Health Department Bulletin.

On Wednesday, seven fatalities were reported from Hisar; five from Fatehabad; three each from Gurgaon, Panipat, Rohtak and Rewari; two from Faridabad; and one each from Sonipat, Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Jind, the bulletin said.

Earlier on September 20, Haryana had reported 29 fatalities in a single day.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases on Wednesday were Gurgaon (659), Faridabad (606) and Hisar (351). Sonipat, Rohtak and Rewari reported 105 cases each.

Currently, the state has 19,543 active cases with the recovery rate hovering around 89.55 per cent.

