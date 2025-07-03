Jamshedpur, Jul 3 (PTI) A 30-member meat of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed here on Thursday to strengthen disaster management and relief operations in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district.

The state's disaster management department has approved the deployment of the unit following the recommendation of Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthy, an official statement said.

The unit comprises four officers and 26 personnel (jawans) and will be responsible for addressing issues such as flood-like situations, waterlogging, gas leak, relief and rescue operations and drowning cases, the statement said.

Soon after their arrival, NDRF personnel were pressed into action and successfully rescued a person who had fallen in Jadugora reservoir, located around 30 km from Jamshedpur.

