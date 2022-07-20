New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Electric passenger vehicles could comprise 30 per cent and 75 per cent of new vehicle sales in India by 2030 and 2050, respectively, according to a study released on Wednesday by a climate and energy think tank here.

The study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) further said that half of new two-wheelers and over a quarter of new three and four-wheelers sold in 2030 could be electric.

Also Read | NEET Innerwear Row: Kerala Police Arrest 5 Women, NTA Panel To Reach Spot.

"The Centre and state governments would need to invest significantly more in charging infrastructure and support local supply chain development to support this rapid growth in electric vehicle sales," CEEW's 'India Transport Energy Outlook' study said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)