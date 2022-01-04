Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): As many as 30 persons of an Ashram school in Bhiwandi tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Thane Municipal Corporation, in its notification, said, "30 persons including 28 students and 2 staff members of an Ashram school in Bhiwandi have tested positive for COVID-19."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 12,160 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Monday. As per the health bulletin, the active cases in the state stand at 52,422. The case fatality rate is 2.1 per cent. (ANI)

