Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Nearly 30 passengers were injured after a state transport bus they were travelling in fell from a bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

The vehicle was heading from Jintur in Parbhani to Solapur when the accident took place.

Also Read | CA Exam Date May 2024: Chartered Accountants Examination Dates Rescheduled Due to Lok Sabha Elections, Says ICAI; Check New Schedule.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle fell from a bridge at Akoli in Parbhani's Jintur taluka, located nearly 500 km from Mumbai, the official said.

"Around 30 passengers received injuries. They all are undergoing treatment in hospital," Parbhani's Superintendent of Police Ravindrasing Pardeshi said.

Also Read | Thane Fire: Blaze Erupts at Scrap Godown Complex in Bhiwandi; No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

The injured persons were initially taken to a medical facility in Jintur and later shifted to a government hospital in Parbhani city, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)