India News | 3,000 Cops Coronavirus Positive in Maha,30 Dead: Home Minister

Pune, Jun 7 (PTI) About 3,000 police personnel and officers have tested positive for coronavirus so far in Maharashtra and 30 of them have died, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Sunday.

He said it was unfortunate that police personnel constitute the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities among frontline workers.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Reaches Matoshree to Meet Uddhav Thackeray After Shiv Sena Slams Actor in Mouthpiece: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 7, 2020.

"Police personnel have been posted at nakabandi duty, and also at quarantine and isolation facilities for the last three months," the home minister told reporters when asked about the high number of police personnel contracting the infection.

Queried about the number of inmates being released from various jails in the state to de-congest them in view of the COVID-19 crisis, Deshmukh said a total of 9,671 inmates have been released on temporary bail.

Also Read | Shahid Siddiqui's Niece Dies After Suffering From COVID-19-Like Symptoms in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital; the Former Rajya Sabha MP Had to Struggle to Find a Bed For Her.

He said a total of 31 temporary facilities have been created in 24 districts to keep new jail inmates.

When asked about the jail where liquor baron Vijay Mallya will be likely to be lodged after his extradition from UK, Deshmukh said it is the lookout of the Centre, but we will make proper arrangements.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)