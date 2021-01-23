Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) Over 30,000 frontline health workers were vaccinated for COVID-19 in West Bengal on Friday, taking the total number of people who got the jab to 84,505, a senior official of the health department said.

Out of the set target of 35,100 for Friday, 30,517 received Covishield doses in 351 centres across the state during the day.

Eleven cases of adverse event following immunization (AEFI), mostly minor, were reported, the official said.

"All the AEFI cases reported so far are doing well. The nurse who was admitted to the CCU of the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital (in Kolkata on January 16) with AEFI was also discharged today," the official said. The woman who lost consciousness minutes after taking the vaccine shot on the first day of the inoculation drive apparently had a drug allergy though experts are yet to reach a conclusion on the reason behind it.

The state health department during the day received 1.13 lakh more doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 10,097 with eight more fatalities which included three in Kolkata, the health department said in a bulletin.

Out of the 8 deaths, six were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The tally mounted to 5,67,304 after 406 fresh cases of infection were reported. Of the new cases, 115 were registered in North 24 Parganas district.

The discharge rate improved to 97.08 per cent after 493 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 5,50,737 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

Since Thursday, 28,171 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state taking the total number of such tests to 77,79,840, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)