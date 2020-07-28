Pune, Jul 27 (PTI) Pune district reported 3,044 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 72,782 on Monday, a health department official said.

He said the death toll rose to 1,737 with 38 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district.

Also, 896 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

"Of the 3,044 cases, 1,820 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), which now has 46,786 cases. With 981 cases, the tally in Pimpri-Chinchwad rose to 17,641," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 8,355, he said.

