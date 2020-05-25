India News | 3,060 'Shramik Special' Trains Operationalised from Various States So Far: Indian Railways

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The Indian Railways on Monday said that in all 3,060 'Shramik Special' trains have been operationalised from various States across the country so far.

"As on May 25, till 10:00 hrs, a total of 3,060 'Shramik Special' trains have been operationalised from various States across the country," said the Ministry of Railways in a statement.

Also Read | Serosurvey to be Launched by.by Indian Govt in 10 Hotspot Cities; Know All Details About It.

Subsequent to the order of Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains, the Indian Railways had decided to operate 'Shramik Special' trains from May 1.

As per the Indian Railways, more than 40 lakh passengers have reached their destinations by these 'Shramik Special' trains.

Also Read | Ashok Shankarrao Chavan, Maharashtra PWD Minister & Former CM, Admitted to Lilavati Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19.

Out of 3,060 Shramik Special trains, 2,608 trains have been terminated, 453 trains are on run. On May 24, 237 Shramik Specials were running with 3.1 lakh passengers.

According to the statement, the top five States/UTs from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat (853 trains), Maharashtra (550 trains), Punjab (333 trains), Uttar Pradesh (221 trains), and Delhi (181 trains).

Also, these Shramik Special trains were terminated in various States across the country. The top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh (1,245 trains), Bihar (846 trains), Jharkhand (123 trains), Madhya Pradesh (112 Trains), and Odisha (73 trains).

The statement said that in addition to Shramik specials, the Indian Railways are running 30 pairs of special trains connecting New Delhi and plans to start 200 more on June 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)