Guwahati, Jan 21 (PTI) Altogether 3,091 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Assam on Thursday, taking the total number of inoculated people in the state to 10,676, the National Health Mission (NHM) said here. Two minor cases of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day in Lakhimpur and Barpeta districts.

Assam also reported 21 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 2,16,940, the NHM said in a bulletin. The death toll due to the disease remained unchanged at 1,077 while 1,347 corona positive patients have died of other reasons.

The new cases were detected out of 16,982 tests with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent. The state has so far conducted 63,31,27 tests for COVID-19.

The number of active cases in the state is currently 1,218, while three others have migrated out of the state.

The bulletin said that 116 patients have recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 2,13,295.

