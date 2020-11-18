Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) Punjab reported 31 more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 4,541, while 802 fresh cases took the tally to 1,43,395, according to a medical bulletin.

Six deaths were reported from Jalandhar, five from Ludhiana, three each from Sangrur and Hoshiarpur, two each from Fazilka, Bathinda, Muktsar and Rupnagar and one each from Amritsar, Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa, Mohali and Pathankot, it said.

There are 5,937 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the bulletin said.

The places which reported new COVID-19 cases included Mohali (134), Patiala (108), Jalandhar (97) and Ludhiana (85).

A total of 651 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of those recovered to 1,32,917, as per the bulletin.

Seventeen COVID-19 patients, who are critical, are on ventilator support while 144 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 29,22,722 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD

