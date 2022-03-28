Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) West Bengal on Monday reported 31 new cases of COVID-19, which pushed the tally to 20,17,233, the health department said in its bulletin.

The toll remained unchanged at 20,197 with no new fatality recorded, the bulletin said.

At least 67 more recoveries were registered in the state, raising the total number f people cured of the disease to 19,95,356.

The recovery rate stood at 98.92 per cent.

Bengal currently has 680 active cases.

As many as 24,714,560 samples have been examined in the state thus far, including 9,259 since Sunday, the bulletin added.

