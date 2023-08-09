Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) As many as 32 doctors of the health department here are "missing" from duty without any official information, with some of them not reporting to work since last year, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The department has been sending notices to them but they have not yet replied and a report in this regard has been sent to the government, Chief Medical Officer Ashutosh Dubey said.

Of the 162 doctors working at community health centres (CHC), rural primary health centres (PHC) and urban PHCs in the district, 32 doctors are missing without any official information, the CMO said.

Notices have been sent to the missing doctors multiple times and a report has been sent to the government, the CMO said. Due to shortage of doctors, there are difficulties in rural area hospitals, he said.

The missing doctors have neither submitted their resignations formally nor provided any information about their engagement elsewhere, the CMO added.

