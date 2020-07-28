New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Thirty-two lakh households were provided with piped water in the post-lockdown period under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which also helped create employment for over 42,000 people in six states, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Tuesday.

"Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, Jal Jeevan Mission in post lockdown period, has not only provided piped water to 32 lakh households, but also created 5.4 lakh man days of employment to over 42,000 people in 6 states under PMGKRY (PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana)," he tweeted.

Also Read | Manipur Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 2,317: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

The coronavirus-induced lockdown was eased from June 1.

The Jal Jeevan Mission envisages providing piped water to every rural household by 2024.

Also Read | Andrej Rusakov Enabling Next Generation Leaders.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, PMGKRY is an employment-cum-rural public works campaign to provide livelihood opportunities in areas witnessing return of large numbers of migrant workers from cities due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)