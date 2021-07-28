Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday recorded three coronavirus-related deaths, raising the toll to 9,627, while 32 fresh infections pushed the case count to 7,69,828, according to an official bulletin.

The new fatalities were reported from Panipat, Charkhi Dadri and Kaithal districts, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Nine fresh COVID-19 cases were registered in Gurugram and five in Palwal.

Haryana has 702 active cases of the novel coronavirus. The state's COVID-19 recovery count stands at 7,59,499, while the recovery rate is 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)