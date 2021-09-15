Hyderabad, Sep 15 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday logged 324 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,62,526, while the toll rose to 3,899 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 79, followed by Khammam (24) and Karimnagar (22) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Wednesday.

It said 280 people recuperated from the infectious disease on Wednesday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,53,302.

The number of active cases was 5,325, the bulletin said.

It said 73,323 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,56,53,080.

The samples tested per million population was 6,89,228.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.60 per cent, while it was 97.59 per cent in the country.

