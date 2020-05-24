India News | 3300 J-K Residents Stranded in Maharashtra Sent Back by Shramik Special Trains in Last 10 Days

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Around 600 stranded persons from Jammu and Kashmir including 200 students, left for Udhampur Railway Station from Bandra Terminus, Mumbai on Saturday by the 4th and last Special Shramik Train, according to Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir.

Those stranded included patients, traders, handicraft vendors, labourers and employees from banks, the private sector and the government.

"Around 3300 Jammu and Kashmir residents, including 1200 students who were stranded in various parts of Maharashtra have been sent back to their homes by four Shramik Special Trains during the past 10 days," as per the department.

Further, it stated around 700 residents of the Union Territory, including 100 students, left for Udhampur from Thane Railway Station in Navi Mumbai by Special Shramik Train on May 22.

Earlier, around 1000 J-K residents, including 500 students were evacuated from Pune by Special Shramik Train on May 19 while another 1000 residents, including 400 students, were evacuated by Special Shramik Train from Nagpur on May 14.

In the south-western region, around 800 Jammu and Kashmir residents including 35 students, were evacuated by Special Shramik Train from Kerala on May 20.

The total number of Jammu and Kashmir residents evacuated from three states of Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa by seven Shramik Special Trains has reached 5700 including around 1250 students, the department said. (ANI)

