Muzaffarnagar, Jun 29 (PTI) Thirty-four traders were booked in Kandhla town of Shamli district for having opened their shops in violation of weekly lockdown restrictions imposed to combat coronavirus, police said on Monday.

The accused had opened their shops on Sunday, when the one-day weekly lockdown is in effect in the district, SHO Karmvir Singh said.

The district authorities of Shamli has appealed to shopkeepers for strictly follow the weekly lockdown.

