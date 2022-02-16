Chandigarh, Feb 16 (PTI) Punjab's COVID-19 tally increased to 7,56,456 on Wednesday with 347 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 17,635 as five more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 50, followed by 37 in Fazilka and 29 in Ludhiana, the bulletin said.

The latest deaths were reported from Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Sangrur.

There are 2,706 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab. While 170 patients are on oxygen support, 18 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin stated.

As many as 548 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 7,36,115, it said.

Chandigarh reported 57 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 91,454, the bulletin said.

With two more fatalities, the death toll in the union territory reached 1,156, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stands at 435. So far, 89,863 people have recovered from the disease, according to the bulletin.

