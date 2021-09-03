New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi on Friday recorded 35 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

No fresh deaths were recorded in the city, the data stated.

This is the 22nd time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic that the national capital has not seen any deaths in a day.

The second wave swept Delhi during April-May.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 39 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to official data.

On Wednesday, 36 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 28 cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent and one death.

