New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Delhi Police have arrested a 35-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in Nehru Vihar.

The accused, identified as Danish, son of Mohd Aneesh, was apprehended after an extensive investigation involving the analysis of over 250 CCTV cameras and scrutiny of criminal dossiers, said the police.

On April 3, 2025, a woman residing in Nehru Vihar reported that her 7-year-old daughter was lured by an unknown man near Gali No. 11. The accused allegedly took the child to a house, inappropriately touched her, and fled upon hearing footsteps. The traumatised girl returned home crying, prompting her family to file a complaint.

A case was registered under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 10 of the POCSO Act at Dayalpur Police Station. Given the severity of the crime, a special team was formed to track down the perpetrator.

Since the case had no initial leads, the police relied on technical surveillance and CCTV footage analysis. The team scanned over 250 cameras in the vicinity and gathered intelligence from local sources. After painstakingly reviewing footage, they obtained a photo of the suspect but struggled to identify him.

The investigators then cross-checked criminal records of individuals involved in similar offences over the past five years. This led them to Danish, a painter from New Kardampuri, whose details matched the suspect's photo.

Upon interrogation, Danish initially tried to mislead the police but eventually confessed to the crime. He had a prior criminal record in a similar case registered at PS Jafrabad, Delhi, said the police

ACP Deepak Chandra (Gokalpuri) commended the team's efforts, stating that the arrest was a result of meticulous technical and field investigation.

The police are continuing their investigation to determine if Danish was involved in other such crimes. (ANI)

