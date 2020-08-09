New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Three hundred fifty Delhi Police personnel who will be part of guard of honour at the Red Fort on August 15 have been quarantined at police colony in Delhi Cantonment in the view of COVID-19 pandemic, Special Commissioner of Police (Armed Police) Robin Hibu said.

The guard of honour will be inspected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15. The Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort will be graced by other dignitaries as well.

This time India will witness a completely different Independence Day function at Red Fort in the national capital, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants will be able to witness the live speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared to previous years.

Till last year, thousands people used to attend the function to witness the speech of the Prime Minister.

Reportedly, over 2,500 Delhi police personnel have been infected with the virus so far and a majority of them have already recovered and resumed their duties.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that all necessary security arrangements have been made for Independence Day and public cooperation has also been sought in this regard.

"Necessary security arrangements have been made for Independence Day. Arrangements have also been made in view of the threat from aerial objects like drones and microlight aircraft. We have sought public cooperation so that no place is used to launch any terror attack," Shrivastava told ANI. (ANI)

