Amaravati, Mar 5 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government's Special Task Force Chairman M T Krishna Babu said here on Saturday that 363 out of 770 students hailing from the state returned safely from war-hit Ukraine.

Addressing a press conference, he said all efforts were being made to repatriate the affected students safely from Ukraine in view of the current situation.

“We are continuously sharing the master data of all students and other residents hailing from AP with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure necessary and timely help is extended. Within the state, our officials have visited the houses of 586 students to assure them of the government's efforts," Krishna Babu said.

He noted that the situation was tough in Kharkiv and Zaporizhia in the eastern European country.

"Our MEA is in touch with Russia and Ukraine over safely evacuating our students from there. The state government is working closely with the MEA to ensure safe return of the students,” Krishna Babu added.

While the state government obtained data of about 770 students so far, there could be some 100 or 200 more Telugu students in Ukraine.

Most of the students were reaching Hungary, Romania and Slovakia from Ukraine from where 'Operation Ganga' flights were being operated to bring them back to India.

"Accordingly, we have deployed our representatives in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The state representatives will coordinate with the local Telugu and Indian communities in those countries and offer hands-on support for the students' repatriation,” the Task Force Chairman said.

Task Force member Babu Ahamed said repatriation of students was expected to be completed by March 9 as the Government of India has been operating 29 flights.

He appealed to parents to call helpline 1902 and provide details if their wards were stranded in Ukraine.

AP government's Special Officer (International Relations) Gitesh Sharma hoped the repatriation could gain pace now that Russia has announced a temporary ceasefire.

