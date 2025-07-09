Lucknow, Jul 9 (PTI) A staggering 37.21 crore saplings were planted across all districts and divisions of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday under the massive plantation drive.

Leading this green initiative at the district level was Sonbhadra, which emerged as the frontrunner among all 75 districts of UP by successfully planting an impressive 1,58,88,285 saplings, according to a press statement.

Also Read | PM Modi in Namibia: Standing Ovation, 'Modi, Modi' Chant Reverberates As PM Narendra Modi Addresses Namibian Parliament (Watch Video).

Following Sonbhadra's exemplary lead were Jhansi (99.51 lakh), Lakhimpur Kheri (96.75 lakh), Jalaun (95.66 lakh) and Mirzapur (70 lakh), securing the subsequent top positions.

Among government departments, the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change spearheaded the drive, planting a remarkable 14.05 crore saplings. The Rural Development Department also made a substantial impact, securing second place with over 13.12 crore saplings, largely contributing to rural greening efforts.

Also Read | Hyderabad Drug Bust: Telangana's EAGLE and Cyberabad Police Bust Drug Racket Operating From Kompally Restaurant; 6 Arrested, Including Owner (See Pic).

The Agriculture Department (4.15 crore), Horticulture Department (1.55 crore) and Panchayati Raj Department (1.16 crore) rounded out the top five departmental contributors.

The species primarily chosen for this extensive plantation drive included Sheesham with 4.45 crore saplings, followed closely by teak (4.32 crore), jamun (1.84 crore), Arjun (1.61 crore) and guava (1.53 crore).

In addition to these, a significant number of medicinal and fruit-bearing plants, such as mango, guava, jamun, drumstick and neem, were also widely planted, aiming to enhance both ecological and economic sustainability.

This unparalleled drive marks a pivotal step in realising the dream of a "Green UP", fostering not only environmental conservation but also contributing to the state's long-term ecological and economic well-being.

The massive public participation and the record-breaking numbers signify a growing environmental consciousness across UP, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)