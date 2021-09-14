New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The national capital recorded zero fatality due to the coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 38 fresh infections at a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The national capital had recorded 17 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 28 last year, and zero death on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent.

Also Read | IBPS RRB Officer Scale II, III Admit Card 2021 Released At ibps.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The capital has recorded only one fatality due to the infection in September so far.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day stood at 70,308.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Meets President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14,38,288. Of this, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,083, according to the bulletin.

On Sunday, the city reported 22 coronavirus cases and zero death due to the infection. On Saturday, it reported 57 Covid cases.

There are 400 active cases in Delhi, up from 377 the previous day, while 98 patients are in home isolation, a slight increase from 97 a day ago.

The number of containment zones stands at 93, up from 92 a day ago, the bulletin said.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The city government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of coronavirus in April and May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government health care facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

At present, there are 10,000 ICU beds in the capital.

According to government data, 1,5171146 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 1.07 crore people have received at least one vaccine dose.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)