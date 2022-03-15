New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) A 38-year-old person was allegedly abducted by some people in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, police said on Tuesday.

On Saturday around 8.30 am, police got information regarding abduction.

On the basis of technical surveillance and CCTV footage, it was found that the accused were heading towards Nepal, a senior police officer said.

Teams were deployed to chase them.

On Sunday morning, all five accused were apprehended at Tanakpur in Uttarakhand and victim was rescued, police said.

Police said the abduction over some money dispute.

