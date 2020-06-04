India News | 3804 COVID-19 Patients Cured in Last 24 Hours: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday informed that in the last 24 hours a total of 3,804 COVID-19 patients have been cured.

"During the last 24 hours, a total of 3,804 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 1,04,107 patients have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate is 47.99% amongst COVID-19 patients. Presently, there are 1,06,737 active cases and all are under active medical supervision," said a press release from the MoHFW.

The press release said, "ICMR has further ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel coronavirus in infected persons. The number of government labs has been increased to 498 and private labs has been increased to 212."

"1,39,485 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested thus far is 42,42,718," it said. (ANI)

