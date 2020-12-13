Srinagar, Dec 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,799 on Sunday with six more fatalities, while 382 new cases took the infection tally to 1,16,008, officials said.

Of the new cases, 198 were from Kashmir and 184 were from Jammu division of the the Union Territory, they said.

Jammu and Srinagar recorded the maximum 98 cases each followed by 22 cases in Kathua district.

The number of active cases further dropped to 4,702. A total of 505 patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 1,09,507 so far, officials said.

The Union Territory reported six COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours – three from Jammu and three from the Kashmir region.

