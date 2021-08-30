Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police has arrested four people and seized 180 kg ganja from a truck in Nimbahera of Chittorgarh district, an officer said on Monday.

The narcotic substance was being brought from Andhra Pradesh, the officer claimed.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 19-Year-Old Woman Arrested Under POCSO Act for Marrying and Sexually Assaulting A Minor Boy in Chennai.

Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Ravi Prakash said a team of CID (Crime Branch) made the arrests and the seizure in Nimbahera with the help of the Chittorgarh district police.

The arrested were identified as truck driver Lal Singh, helper Ratan Singh, Satish alias Mama, and Neeraj Joshi. Satish and Neeraj Joshi were travelling in a car along with the truck.

Also Read | SNAP 2021 Registration Process To Begin From Tomorrow on snaptest.org; Here Are Steps To Apply For The Exam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)