Kohima, Jul 3 (PTI) Four more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the state's tally to 539 on Friday, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Three new patients are from quarantine centres in Mon district and one is from Peren district, he said.

Thirty-one people, 10 each from Peren, Kohima and Dimapur and one from Phek district, have recovered from COVID-19, the minister said.

Of the 539 cases, 311 are active while 228 people have recovered, Phom said.

The recovery rate has increased to 42.3 per cent from 36.82 per cent on Thursday, he added.

