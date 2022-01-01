Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) Four youths were arrested for celebratory firing at the premises of a restaurant in Miranpur police station area here, officials said on Saturday.

Amit Kumar, one of the accused, was firing in the air from two licensed weapons while three of his friends were dancing to the gunshots outside the restaurant near the Delhi-Pauri highway on Friday evening.

Kumar was booked under the Arms Act while his friends were nabbed over apprehension of breach of peace, Miranpur station house officer Gyaneshwar Bodh said.

The rifle and revolver owned by Kumar were seized, he said.

The police did not specify whether the accused were 'celebrating' New Year.

