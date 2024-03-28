Lucknow, Mar 28 (PTI) The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested four Rohingyas including three women, all of them native of Myanmar, who had entered India illegally, police said on Thursday.

The four were identified as Amir Hamza, 21, Meena Jahan, 19, Sakura Begaum, 22, and Onara Begum, 19.

Also Read | Bhiwandi Shocker: Class 10 Student Allegedly Assaulted, Stabbed With Knife by Three Students for Not Helping in Copying During SSC Exam; Trio Booked.

"The Rohingyas were travelling in a train headed to New Delhi from Assam. They were intercepted when the train entered Uttar Pradesh on Mar 27 and taken to ATS headquarters in Lucknow. They were put under arrest at the headquarters," the ATS said in a statement.

"The accused said they were native of Myanmar and had entered into India illegally with an intention to settle here. Fake Indian documents were also recovered from them," it added.

Also Read | Govinda Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Party: Veteran Bollywood Actor Meets Maharashtra CM Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024 (Watch Video).

The ATS booked the four under IPC section 420 (cheating), 467 (Forgery of documents), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)