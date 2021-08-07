Kolkata, Aug 7 (PTI) At least four people were killed and seven others injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes in two districts of West Bengal, as the flood situation in the southern parts of the state deteriorated after a fresh bout of rain on Saturday.

Two persons in their mid-twenties died in Purba Medinipur district's Nandigram, while two others, including a woman, were killed in Purba Bardhaman district when lightning struck them, a senior official said.

Seven people were injured in lightning strikes in Purba Bardhaman district, he said, adding that all the people were working in agricultural fields.

Meanwhile, heavy showers aggravated the flood situation in the seven affected south Bengal districts of Hooghly, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and Paschim Bardhaman, the official said.

"It has been raining consistently since Friday night. Though the showers had stopped for some time on Saturday morning, heavy rain resumed in the evening which deteriorated the situation in the flood-hit districts. We are monitoring the situation and ensuring that everyone is in safe shelters and there is enough food," he said.

At least 23 people have been killed and several lakhs displaced by the recent floods in the state.

