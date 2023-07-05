Ghazipur (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) Four people have died in separate incidents of lightning strikes here, officials said on Wednesday.

Naseeruddin, alias Babu, (55) and Ikram Ansari (28) were struck by lightning at Cheetnath ghat on the banks of the Ganga on Tuesday, they said.

Also Read | Lightening Strike in Uttar Pradesh: Six Killed in Past 24 Hours in Azamgarh; UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 4 Lakh Each to Kin of Deceased.

Suraj Rajbhar (10) and Durga Devi (48) were struck by lightning in the Shadiabad area, the officials said.

The district administration said family members of the victims will be given financial assistance as per the norms after post-mortem examination of the bodies.

Also Read | Nearly 1 Million Sought Asylum in the EU in 2022 -- Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)